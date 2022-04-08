ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Desperation amid food shortages in Shanghai as Covid lockdown bites

By Rhoda Kwan in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rg7SX_0f3GFijB00
A medical worker in a protective suit walks past people queuing to take a nucleic acid test in a residential area.

Stories of desperation are emerging in Shanghai as the city enters its third day of strict lockdown, with increasingly widespread reports of residents being unable to access food, medicine and other essentials.

The city’s Covid lockdown was extended indefinitely earlier this week after staggered restrictions failed to contain infections. City officials had promised the staggered lockdown would end on 5 April, leaving many residents of the Chinese megacity unprepared to be indefinitely housebound.

Despite the severe measures, Shanghai’s cases continue to rise as mandatory testing continues. The city reported 20,398 new infections on Friday, 824 of which were symptomatic.

Frustrated cries of help are circulating on Weibo, China’s microblogging platform, where residents complain about a lack of food and haphazard lockdown measures.

“No matter where you live, whether you have money or not, you have to worry about what else you can eat and how you can buy things,” one comment read on Thursday.

“Do you want to starve the people of Baoshan to death?” a resident from the suburban district wrote, complaining about a lack of food.

There were also signs that medical volunteers who have been brought into the city to help with the pandemic effort are themselves struggling to access food.

“Are the supplies just for Shanghai locals? … As an outsider, I can be a volunteer, but why are the goods and supplies not assigned to us?” a female medical volunteer cries in a video on Douyin, China’s TikTok-like platform.

One video posted to social media, but not verified, shows a man screaming on the phone to the authorities, saying he is starving to death.

Drones flew across the sky of the city earlier this week, video on China’s social media showed, warning people protesting on their balconies to stay indoors.

The growing cries for help are also prompting concern elsewhere in the country. “Every day when I wake up and check Weibo, it is either a post crying out for help or an abusive post about not being able to grab food. No one would have thought that in 2022 there will be a large-scale food shortage in Shanghai,” a Weibo user from Ningbo, south of the city in Zhejiang province, wrote on Thursday.

Rights observers have also expressed increasing concern. ​“The use of the word ‘lockdown’ can be quite imprecise when used in China compared with the rest of the world,” said Maya Wang, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, adding that it did not fully capture the severity of the situation.

Residents of means have turned to groups to bulk-buy supplies, but access to these avenues is outside the reach of the most vulnerable. “If you are poor or have disabilities or you are old, often you can be shut out of these resources or don’t know about these resources. The consequences can be quite dire,” Wang said, commenting on reports that some elderly people have died during the lockdown after not being able to access vital medication.

The strict lockdown on the cosmopolitan city of 26 million is shaping up to be the largest challenge to China’s strict “dynamic zero” Covid policy. Analysts say any easing of restrictions will be unlikely ahead of a meeting of the 20th national party congress in November, where China’s leader, Xi Jinping, is expected to seek another five-year-term.

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Shanghai#Desperation#Covid#Chinese
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

236K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy