Mallory Shevlin struck out 17 batters to lead Middletown North to an 8-2 win over Matawan in Middletown. Shevlin walked two, and gave up two runs on three hits over the course of the game for Middletown North (3-2). She also drove in two runs at the plate, while Maya Yesalonis, Gianna Tillou, and Hailey Keiser each had an RBI in the win.

MATAWAN, NJ ・ 14 MINUTES AGO