When I wrote Abolish Yale, I pissed a lot of people off. One critique stood out to me in particular, though. It was that I, as a Yale student actively benefiting from the exploitative actions of the University, am a hypocrite for criticizing those exploitative actions and that to resolve that hypocrisy I should leave the University. The argument is an interesting one in that it implies that my hypocrisy discredits my argument and any action I would take in protest of the University. And it’s led me to think about the hypocrisy of activism coming from Yale’s students.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO