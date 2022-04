Two days before my acceptance letter came out, my mom knocked lightly on my door and kneeled at my bedside with the most endearing look I had ever seen since my brother won the Sensitivity Character Award in first grade, when she thought he would come out as gay soon after. She was coming to talk to me about my imminent college decision. She looked at me, so full of love — but with an equal amount of pity — and said, “Anna … don’t be upset if you don’t get in. … We all know you didn’t deserve it anyways.”

