PHILADELPHIA, PA — FAN EXPO events feature some of the best Artist Alleys and the most comprehensive programming panels in the pop culture space. So it should come as no surprise to con-goers that two of the circuit’s most popular creators, author Dr. Travis Langley (@Superherologist) and multitalented artist and writer Joe Wos (@Mazetoons), will be leading a series of interactive, entertaining and informative panels across several FAN EXPO shows this year, beginning in Philadelphia, April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO