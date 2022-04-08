ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Kentucky State Police Investigating Letcher County Fatal Crash

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416KBi_0f3GCeNK00
Kentucky State Police Investigating Letcher County Fatal Crash

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call in reference to a single-vehicle accident with injuries on U.S 119S in the Eolia community of Letcher County.

Troopers responded to the scene and located a tractor and trailer that was carrying lumber, off the shoulder of the roadway in a creek. Initial investigation indicates that the truck belonging to B & A Trucking was traveling northbound on U.S 119s when it failed to negotiate a curve causing the truck to leave the roadway and overturn onto its top.

Two male subjects were located inside the vehicle deceased from injuries sustained during the collision. Jackie Lawson, 70, of Elkhorn along with Stuart Horn, 52 also of Elkhorn, were both pronounced deceased on the scene by the Letcher County Coroner’s Office. Lawson was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

No seat belts were in use at the time of the collision, Toxicology results are pending. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Anthony Trotter. 

