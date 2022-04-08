Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Coal; Johnston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Coal and Johnston. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Over an inch of rain has fallen and another inch of rainfall is possible - Some locations that will experience flooding include Atoka, Coalgate, Wapanucka, Stringtown, Lehigh, Bromide, Olney, Clarita, Phillips, Atoka Reservoir, Chockie, northern McGee Creek Lake and Redden. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
