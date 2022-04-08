Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet through this evening, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet beginning tonight, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to 14 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...The Marble Mountains in western Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Sawyers Bar Road and Highway 96. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

