San Luis Obispo County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Southern Salinas Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 11:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 06:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, and for Pennsylvania at 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1 from within the respective state. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Southern Cayuga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create icy spots on previously plowed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An area of steady lake effect snow will persist early this morning, before shifting north just after sunrise. Significant blowing and drifting snow will be the main hazard. Also, wind chills will hover between 0 and 10 below zero early this morning.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-14 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest on I-10 through the San Gorgonio Pass into the northern Coachella Valley. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust and sand reducing visibility at times.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Juab/Millard Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Arkansas. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Perry, southeastern Conway and southwestern Faulkner Counties through 730 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Adona, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conway... Morrilton Perryville... Mayflower Wooster... Oppelo Menifee... Perry Adona... Houston Sequoya Park... Toad Suck Wye Mountain... Plumerville Bigelow... Casa Aplin... Fourche Antioch in Perry County... Oak Grove in Perry County This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 114 and 136. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet through this evening, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet beginning tonight, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to 14 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...The Marble Mountains in western Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Sawyers Bar Road and Highway 96. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coal, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Coal; Johnston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Coal and Johnston. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Over an inch of rain has fallen and another inch of rainfall is possible - Some locations that will experience flooding include Atoka, Coalgate, Wapanucka, Stringtown, Lehigh, Bromide, Olney, Clarita, Phillips, Atoka Reservoir, Chockie, northern McGee Creek Lake and Redden. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with up to 20 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...South Central Douglas County along the Umpqua Divide including a short portion of Highway 227 near Tiller and Interstate 5 including Canyon Mountain Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Heavy snow has ended. Expecting light snow showers to continue overnight. Additional snow accumulations between 3 to 5 inches possible before early Tuesday morning.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

