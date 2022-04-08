Heat Advisory issued for Southern Salinas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Coal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN COAL AND NORTHERN ATOKA COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Daisy to 3 miles west of Stringtown to 4 miles southwest of Lehigh, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atoka, Coalgate, Stringtown, Lehigh, Clarita, Olney, Wardville, Daisy, Phillips, Atoka Reservoir, Chockie, Redden and northern McGee Creek Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
