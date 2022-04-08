ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Backyard Parrots

By Richard Moore
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You just never know who is going to drop in at the backyard feeder. It may be a pair of Red-crowned Parrots, or it could be a platform full of them jostling for position.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Spring in South Texas

The red-crowns are usually pretty tolerant of one another and readily make room for their buddies at the peanut party. However, when an aggressive squirrel leaps aboard, the parrots scatter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqoph_0f3GCMgM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ec4q_0f3GCMgM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVhD1_0f3GCMgM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lov5_0f3GCMgM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QqWk_0f3GCMgM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UTCD_0f3GCMgM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRAWw_0f3GCMgM00

So, while the squirrel selects just the right peanut to abscond with, the Red-crowns hang around waiting to dive back when that pesky squirrel departs.

Before the parrots can reclaim peanut paradise, the resident family of four chachalacas takes over. Now, the chachalacas just can’t seem to master the proper technique for peanut piercing, but when they finally depart the Red-crowns return, expertly clenching and crunching their nutty treats.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Birds and Blooms

The Red-crowns come and go throughout the afternoon, and while this pair leisurely cracks the shells, a rare Red-lored Parrot joins them. The Red-lored with its bright yellow check is equally adroit at handling the peanuts.

Next up, a handsome Yellow-headed Parrot drops in. He’s a regular at the feeder and has been coming for years. Despite a platform full of peanuts, the Yellow-head prefers his regular diet of sunflower seeds.

When that bossy squirrel returns, the Yellow-head is momentarily startled but holds his perch. This beautiful bird has been a backyard visitor for many years, and no matter how many times it visits, it is always a thrill when he appears.

CLICK HERE to see a full gallery of previous Richard Moore Outdoor Reports

You just never know exactly who will come and when, and maybe that is why these feathered visitors are so appreciated. Just like all wild birds, they set their own schedule and fly in and out whenever they choose and that is the way it should be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Sports
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Spring, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Birds#Peanuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

La Joya ISD police officer arrested on drug charges

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A police officer with La Joya ISD PD was arrested on weapon and drug-related charges. Jose Luis Ramirez was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and false drug test falsification device, according to Hidalgo County Public Records. Records show that Ramirez was […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Starr County woman arrested for “self-induced abortion”

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been charged with murder after authorities say she performed a “self-induced abortion.” Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder. According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Herrera was arrested after it was learned she “intentionally and knowingly cause […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Two more suspects wanted in killing of 37-year-old

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for two more individuals in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man. The suspects were identified as Aracely Arredondo, 44, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 29. They are wanted on charges of capital murder, according to a post by HCSO. HCSO confirmed […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas teacher resigns after student burned in science experiment

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Granbury Middle School teacher resigned after a student suffered significant burns during a science experiment. According to a post by Granbury ISD, the teacher resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. The post goes on to say that this follows a student being injured in a […]
GRANBURY, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV leaders react to Gov. Abbott’s border security plan

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks on the possible influx of immigrants at the end of Title 42, county leaders are preparing. Inspections of commercial trucks at our ports of entry are one of the governor’s strategies to deal with migrant crossings. RGV officials shared the impact it could have […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Coeur d'Alene Press

Are you ready for a backyard flock?

Enter any farm store this time of year and you’ll hear the sound of chicks “peeping.” Proceed with caution and brace yourself, as chicks are adorable…and hard to resist. Before you slip into a “chick-daze” and find yourself walking out with a full box of mini-cluckers,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy