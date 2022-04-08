Mother, 5-year-old son struck by same bullet after gunmen open fire on Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is on life support after he was shot in Wissinoming Thursday night. Eyewitness News spoke with that boy’s grieving father.
The 15-year-old’s father, as you can imagine, is devastated.
He says his son is not expected to survive after being shot right here in front of his home.
“It’s a lot to take in,” said John Toomey, the victim’s father.
Toomey describes the heartbreaking moment he found his 15-year-old son, Sean Toomey, lying in his neighbor’s yard with a gunshot wound to the head.
“You can’t describe it. It’s not something I want anyone to experience. I was just...
