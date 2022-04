In its 21-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday, Sooners softball set the record for the best start in Division I softball history at 36-0, breaking the tie with 1999 UCLA’s 35-0 start. Jocelyn Alo hit two of OU's seven home runs. The Sooners (36-0, 6-0 Big 12) did not allow Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7) to score a run on the weekend, outscoring the Red Raiders 43-0 in 15 innings. The offense hit 17 home runs to bring OU’s season...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO