Gilbert student from Boone gets her Make-A-Wish. It's a 'She Shed,' with surprises all around

As Amy Stanton continues to recover from a brain tumor, she wanted a place of her own — a "She Shed."

The 17-year-old got her wish thanks to Make-A-Wish Iowa, but also from the efforts of many people in her community — from homebuilders in Ames to classmates at Gilbert High School who didn't even know what they were building in shop class would be for one of their own.

"I wanted to have something different, but then I also wanted something that I was going to use a lot and would last a while," Stanton said. "In a family that is my size, 11 people, I kind of wanted my own space and I also wanted a place that I could hang out with friends if I wanted to, but then also have a place to get away."

All surprises were revealed Thursday, as Stanton, of Boone, saw her mostly finished She Shed for the first time since it was just a building frame. The student body at the high school also found out who the recipient of its work.

'It's been a long road': Now a Gilbert High junior, Stanton's recovery is progressing

Stanton was diagnosed with the tumor on Oct. 29, 2020, said her father, Adam Dunn.

She's finished with her radiation treatments and has been progressively recovering. Dunn said she had been using a wheelchair but is now able to walk with the assistance of one leg brace.

"It's been a long road," he said.

After missing her sophomore year because of treatment, Stanton's been able to quickly make up that school time and is a junior.

Stanton sketched her design for an ideal She Shed, and Make-A-Wish Iowa — which seeks to fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses — partnered with the Ames Homebuilders Association and Danny Jones' shop class at Gilbert High School to make it happen.

Jones said his students knew the nature of the project, but not who it was for. About 25 students worked on the project over two semesters since last fall, twice a week during the 80-minute classes.

The homebuilders association donated supplies — with the assistance of several companies — and mentored students, said Lexi Konig, spokesperson for Make-A-Wish Iowa.

Jones said he's had some of Stanton's family — which includes four sisters and four brothers in addition to her, along with her dad and mom, Dana Dunn — in class and he knew of her diagnosis, but he had never met her parents discussing this project.

"I focus on the task, but I love the kids, too," he said of working on the project. "I'd have to teach a little, work a little."

'I have butterflies right now': Stanton is thrilled with her new space

The shed still has a loft that needs to be added, and electrical wiring is in place but is not yet hooked up. The shed was transported Thursday after the reveal at the high school to the family's home outside Boone.

"I wanted a loft, because I want to be able to sleep out there if I wanted to. I wanted a space either under the loft or an open wall," Stanton said. "Eventually, I want to be able to cook in there, and I want a place to put all the appliances."

Dunn said the shed will be placed across from the family's garage so Stanton will have hard surfaces to walk on, but she still might see some cows in a pasture outside her window.

"That is her space" to draw and to write, he said.

"I have butterflies right now because it doesn't seem real, but it's actually here now. I think it's amazing what Make-A-Wish does, and I don't even know what to say because it's just so cool and I am so happy to have it," Stanton said.

Konig said Make-A-Wish Iowa is about halfway through fulfilling its goal this year of 150 wishes — though there's a backlog of about 370 due to earlier COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

