ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, IA

Gilbert student from Boone gets her Make-A-Wish. It's a 'She Shed,' with surprises all around

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWtqh_0f3GAkk600

As Amy Stanton continues to recover from a brain tumor, she wanted a place of her own — a "She Shed."

The 17-year-old got her wish thanks to Make-A-Wish Iowa, but also from the efforts of many people in her community — from homebuilders in Ames to classmates at Gilbert High School who didn't even know what they were building in shop class would be for one of their own.

"I wanted to have something different, but then I also wanted something that I was going to use a lot and would last a while," Stanton said. "In a family that is my size, 11 people, I kind of wanted my own space and I also wanted a place that I could hang out with friends if I wanted to, but then also have a place to get away."

All surprises were revealed Thursday, as Stanton, of Boone, saw her mostly finished She Shed for the first time since it was just a building frame. The student body at the high school also found out who the recipient of its work.

'It's been a long road': Now a Gilbert High junior, Stanton's recovery is progressing

Stanton was diagnosed with the tumor on Oct. 29, 2020, said her father, Adam Dunn.

She's finished with her radiation treatments and has been progressively recovering. Dunn said she had been using a wheelchair but is now able to walk with the assistance of one leg brace.

"It's been a long road," he said.

After missing her sophomore year because of treatment, Stanton's been able to quickly make up that school time and is a junior.

Stanton sketched her design for an ideal She Shed, and Make-A-Wish Iowa — which seeks to fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses — partnered with the Ames Homebuilders Association and Danny Jones' shop class at Gilbert High School to make it happen.

Jones said his students knew the nature of the project, but not who it was for. About 25 students worked on the project over two semesters since last fall, twice a week during the 80-minute classes.

More on building trades at Gilbert:Gilbert High School student works to start building trades club; 'The world needs more construction workers'

The homebuilders association donated supplies — with the assistance of several companies — and mentored students, said Lexi Konig, spokesperson for Make-A-Wish Iowa.

Jones said he's had some of Stanton's family — which includes four sisters and four brothers in addition to her, along with her dad and mom, Dana Dunn — in class and he knew of her diagnosis, but he had never met her parents discussing this project.

"I focus on the task, but I love the kids, too," he said of working on the project. "I'd have to teach a little, work a little."

'I have butterflies right now': Stanton is thrilled with her new space

The shed still has a loft that needs to be added, and electrical wiring is in place but is not yet hooked up. The shed was transported Thursday after the reveal at the high school to the family's home outside Boone.

"I wanted a loft, because I want to be able to sleep out there if I wanted to. I wanted a space either under the loft or an open wall," Stanton said. "Eventually, I want to be able to cook in there, and I want a place to put all the appliances."

Dunn said the shed will be placed across from the family's garage so Stanton will have hard surfaces to walk on, but she still might see some cows in a pasture outside her window.

"That is her space" to draw and to write, he said.

"I have butterflies right now because it doesn't seem real, but it's actually here now. I think it's amazing what Make-A-Wish does, and I don't even know what to say because it's just so cool and I am so happy to have it," Stanton said.

Konig said Make-A-Wish Iowa is about halfway through fulfilling its goal this year of 150 wishes — though there's a backlog of about 370 due to earlier COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Other locals helping across the world:Ames family helps Ukrainian refugees in Romania: 'You try to help who you can'

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Boone, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Ames, IA
Society
City
Boone, IA
City
Gilbert, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple shootings in Cedar Rapids Monday evening

A Dubuque organization is requesting $700,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to Dubuque County supervisors to create a countywide summer reading program. 72 Ukrainian orphans crossed the boarder to safety today. And a Swisher family is one step closer to bringing the children they've been trying to adopt home. Lucas...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Dunn
Person
Danny Jones
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#Iowa State University#The Shed#Gilbert High School#She Shed
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KCRG.com

Biden to visit central Iowa, touting economic agenda

Cast and crew of the new movie "Charcoal Skies" gathered at Collins Road Theatres on Saturday for a screening of the film. A former Iowa governor and member of the Biden Administration has tested positive for COVID-19. Family marks one year since death of Iowa State Patrol sergeant. Updated: 9...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Afghan refugees feel abandoned after arrival in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Afghan refugees continue to settle in central Iowa, but many still face obstacles. Some refugees are still in hotels waiting to be brought to a home to accommodate their family.  Others have a place to live, but still face other problems. Like one local refugee family who has been in their […]
IOWA STATE
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

289
Followers
472
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy