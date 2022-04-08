ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these...

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man is uninjured after a suspect kicked in his Magnolia Circle home’s back door and shot at him Saturday evening. TPD received multiple shots fired calls from Magnolia Circle around 5:45 p.m. on March 12, and one of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest shooting suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested Jhamarcus Pollo Richardson in connection with a shooting at a gas station. The arrest report says TPD were called out to a shooting near MLK Jr. Blvd and Apache Friday evening. Only one victim was found shot in the leg and pelvis.
TULSA, OK
The Telegraph

Recent Greene County arrests noted

Getty Images (Getty Images) Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct editing errors. The previous version incorrectly said there were Calhoun County charges against Nicholas Conrad. There are no charges against Mr. Conrad. We regret the error.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamps, AR
Magnolia, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Waldo, AR
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Announce Arrests in Recent Strong-Arm Robbery on Howard Street

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrests of three suspects in connection with a strong-arm robbery on Howard Street last week. According to a press release issued by the SFPD, early on the evening of March 10 at around 6:40 p.m., officers from the Southern Police Station responded to the 300 block of Howard Street after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers met the victim who said she was grabbed and thrown to the ground by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to rip her purse out of her hands. The victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WECT

Drug concerns continue after recent string of meth arrests in Wilmington

After suffering a long and scary injury, wrestler Victor Andrews is ready. Police, Sheriffs arrest man for sexual exploitation of a minor. Conflict prosecutor confirms criminal investigation into NHC Commission Chairwoman. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Chief Financial Crimes Prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys Chuck Spahos...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifting
Fremont Tribune

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police had contact at about 7:44 a.m. March 15 with Brandi R. Andera, 41, of Fremont, who had an active warrant. During the contact, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. Andera was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the active warrant.
FREMONT, NE
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
KGMI

Second person arrested in connection with recent Ferndale homicide

FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Ferndale. A spokesperson with the City of Ferndale said 21-year-old Kimberly Trujillo Mendoza was arrested on Thursday, March 10th. Witnesses say she was present when her boyfriend, Miguel Angel Miranda, fatally shot Jose...
FERNDALE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KKTV

Woman arrested for several recent auto thefts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one woman is in custody for several motor vehicle thefts across Colorado Springs. On Tuesday, investigators with the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit found a wanted fugitive identified as Brandi Bates. Ms. Bates was wanted on a warrant obtained by the motor vehicle theft unit and is currently on parole for motor vehicle theft.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Hawk Eye

Burlington fugitive involved in recent car chase arrested in Illinois on drug charges

MACOMB, Ill. — A Burlington man who evaded arrest after a high-speed car chase Sunday and is the subject in a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has been arrested.  Larry Keith Knotts, 34, was apprehended Tuesday in McDonough County, Illinois, by the Macomb Police Department.  He is charged with possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams, methamphetamine trafficking, obstructing justice/evidence...
BURLINGTON, IA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Sonora Linked To Recent Vehicle Burglaries

SONORA (CBS13) — Two people arrested in Sonora were connected to vehicle burglaries in Jackson and Fresno, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Cesar Perez, 42, and Michelle Vass, 34, both of Yuba City, were booked into the Dambacher Detention Center and each face various drug- and burglary-related charges. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle backed into a turnout along Cavalieri Road. The deputy approached the vehicle and found Perez and Vass inside. Both suspects, who were found to be on parole, admitted to the deputy there was drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. A search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and items belonging to other people including credit cards, a driver’s license and other personal identifying information that were recently stolen from the Amador County town of Jackson, authorities said. A search of Perez uncovered a meth pipe and shaved car keys. Also found were a purse, a wallet, personal ID cards and tax paperwork recently stolen from a vehicle in Fresno, authorities said.
SONORA, CA
WKRC

Police make an arrest in a Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police make an arrest after a shooting Thursday in Middletown. Police were called to Breiel Boulevard near Manchester Road for a person shot. They found the victim who'd been shot in the shoulder. Police say Curtis Booker, Jr., 29, shot the victim during an argument. Booker...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy