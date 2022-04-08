ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Man Arrested for Child Pornography

 3 days ago

Indiana Man Arrested for Child Pornography

Indiana State News

Troopers with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District, Indiana State Police Putnamville District, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a man from Sullivan on charges of possession of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography. 

The investigation by the Indiana State Police ICAC began in November of 2021 when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). That tip along with an extensive investigation by Master Trooper Kevin Getz, of the ICAC Unit, resulted in search warrants being served at the home of Justin Falconberry, a 41-year-old male from Sullivan. Falconberry was arrested and transported to the Sullivan County Jail for the following charges, 

  • One Count of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony 
  • One Count of Distribution of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Indiana State Police M/Trooper Getz was assisted by investigators from the ICAC Task Force, Putnamville District, and the Bloomington District. 

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

