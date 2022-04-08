Celtics continue to show effectiveness of Ime Udoka’s system

The Celtics may have a good bench, but they should not have been able to withstand the Bucks like they did on Thursday. No Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams or Al Horford and a full complement of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should’ve meant an easy Bucks win in Milwaukee.

Yet somehow, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Boston’s bench only lost by six on the road.

“I told the guys, great effort overall,” Ime Udoka said following Boston’s 127-121 loss. “Experience for a lot of guys that we’re going to depend on going forward. It was similar to Toronto in the sense (that) we played hard with a few guys out.”

Speaking of the Raptors, they knocked off the 76ers on Thursday. So the Celtics at least maintained their half-game lead over Philadelphia while dropping to third in the Eastern Conference standings — which looks like the best position they could be in heading into the postseason.

If the Celtics win on Sunday against Memphis, they’re guaranteed to finish ahead of the Sixers because Boston holds the tiebreaker. (Milwaukee now holds the tiebreaker over the C’s.) If Philly loses one of its games against the Pacers or Pistons — neither of which is a playoff team this year — the Celtics can lose their last game of the season and still finish third.

But all while there’s this push to avoid the Nets in the opening round and take on Chicago, the Celtics are putting themselves in a spot for what seems like a very difficult second-round matchup against either the reigning NBA champs or that same Brooklyn group everyone wants to stay away from in the first round. Up until now, both teams seemed like major obstacles for the C’s. Yet after Thursday’s loss, Udoka saw ways in which his depleted team bailed out the Bucks.

“A few plays stand out. Some of the turnovers — 22 points off turnovers, 19 fastbreak points and 14 second-chance points,” he said. “So, as lethal as that team is, as a scoring team, we helped them out a lot in the first half. Got better in the second half. … Great effort overall by a lot of guys in some different positions, but we’d like to be a little tighter down the stretch and execution-wise.”

Some of those numbers are ugly, for sure. But again, the Celtics didn’t have three of their starters — who also happen to be Boston’s top three rebounders, which would’ve addressed the second-chance issues. (Of course, ignoring that one of those three also happens to be an All-NBA player.)

“It just shows the progression that we’ve been making as a team, individually,” Marcus Smart said. “You got guys stepping up that I’m sure a lot of people: one, didn’t know, two, never heard of, three, wasn’t expected. That right there alone just speaks for itself. We played a good team tonight, a really good team. We didn’t have everybody, and we still gave them a run for the money and almost won it.”

This run of success and the strong efforts when short-handed only mean so much if the Celtics don’t make a run in the playoffs. As far as this team has come, they need to make some headway this year, no matter who they see in the first round. But to this point, the Celtics have answered the call on pretty much every front. They just need someone to ring the bell to get this thing started.