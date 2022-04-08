ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Election Commission discussing extending voting hours

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
The Madison County Election Commission met on Tuesday to officially approve its budget for the fiscal year, and that did happen.

But the approval didn’t come without a few minutes of discussion about the notion of extending early voting hours.

Wendy Trice-Martin became a member of the commission last year as a representative of the county’s Democratic Party and has brought up the idea in past meetings and brought it up again in this meeting with a new proposal of doing it.

“I know I was told in past meetings that extending hours is a budget issue, and I get that,” Martin said. “But what about the idea of just one day a week moving the hours back one or two hours to give people who may not be able to get off work long enough to vote early a chance to do it after work?”

Voting hours from Monday through Friday are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As was mentioned by Commission Chairman Mike Bledsoe in their February meeting, the voting hours were set “many years ago” by the Democratic Party, and the hours have remained the same even since the local Republican Party has taken the majority on the five-member commission.

Bledsoe, along with the other two Republican members, Tim Wilson and Phyllis Means, questioned the need to extend hours because employers are required by state law to allow their employees time to go vote and there are three hours available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.

Lovette Brooks, the other Democrat on the commission, said when she worked, she had a hard time getting off work because she worked in healthcare.

“If there’s no one there to work for you while you’re gone for a little while to vote, then you’re not getting out to vote,” Brooks said.

Both Brooks and Martin also said not every employer follows state law and gives their employees time off to vote.

After a few minutes of discussion, Bledsoe said that voting hours are extended to 7 p.m. on Election Day and the hours are already set for the upcoming May 3 local primary election. So any discussion that would happen for the next election – local general and state primary in August – would need to be put on the agenda for the next commission meeting. He also said the main agenda item for this meeting was approving the budget.

“I get that, but extending voting hours even for just one day a week would affect the budget, so I thought it was relevant to today’s meeting,” Martin said.

Martin then requested that altering early voting hours be added to the agenda for the next meeting, which Bledsoe and Election Administrator Lori Lott said it would be.

Early voting for the primary starts on Wednesday, April 13.

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

WCJB

The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss redistricting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet Thursday to discuss redistricting. Commissioners will decide on new city election districts based on the 2020 census data. They will hear a presentation from consultants and discuss their recommendations. This meeting starts at 10 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSAZ

Early voting site approved by Kanawha County Commission

Neighbors who live near the proposed site are hoping another location is chosen. Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts. Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts. Looking at what's new at Dollywood. Updated: 8 hours ago. Looking at what's new at Dollywood. County coroner sees...
Neshoba Democrat

City set to discuss medical marijuana vote

Philadelphia alderman plan to discuss the new medical marijuana law at their first meeting in April. The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act went into effect on Feb. 2 and municipalities have 90 days after that date to opt-out of the act in whole or in parts. Last week the board received...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
US News and World Report

Biden Turns to Executive Action on Guns – and Maybe More

It was a big victory for President Joe Biden and supporters of gun safety rules, but it was also a kind of defeat: Americans can no longer legally buy or sell "ghost guns," firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without a background check. But Biden did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
