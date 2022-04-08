ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Over 250 publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges will report quarterly earnings this month. Three industry giants have gotten a jump on the crowd and already announced dividend raises that will come into effect during the next quarterly cycle: American Express (NYSE: AXP) , Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) , and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) . The good news continues for fans of income stocks: investors still have time to take advantage of each dividend increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtyTc_0f3GA9Ma00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. American Express

First in line is American Express, the powerful and highly profitable payment card company. Starting with its next quarterly distribution, AmEx is spreading its recent success to shareholders in the form of a huge 20% dividend raise to $0.52 per share.

AmEx is motoring ahead thanks to two strong tailwinds: a generally rising global economy and the impending return of the travel sector. The latter in particular is historically an important revenue driver for the finance sector veteran. Last year, as cardholders itched to leave their homes -- and, in some cases, to get onto a plane or cruise ship -- AmEx's revenue grew substantially. All told, revenue rose by 17% at an annual rate last year and was exceeded by a 157% rise in net income.

With the tourism industry expecting a more large-scale recovery this year, that momentum should continue. AmEx is guiding for revenue growth between 18% and 20%, although per-share earnings are anticipated to drop a bit (by anywhere from 4% to 8%). Still, margins should remain high, as they usually are for the company). What's more, both top- and bottom-line growth should normalize after this year at low double-digit growth rates.

As mentioned before, American Express' latest dividend raise kicks in at the next quarterly payout, which is scheduled for May 10. The new dividend yield, which would be 1.1% at the most recent closing share price, will be available to stockholders of record as of April 8.

2. Qualcomm

Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm is also upping its payout. In March, the company's board of directors approved a 10% lift to the quarterly dividend, putting it at $0.75 per share.

Investors have lately had a bit of a rough ride with Qualcomm, as the stock price has declined on the back of a general sell-off in tech companies . In 2020, Qualcomm lost its spot as the top mobile chipmaker in the globe to Taiwainese rival MediaTek , and the worldwide chip shortage has also contributed to the company's woes.

Despite these setbacks, Qualcomm remains a powerful force in the industry and is leading the charge in the massive 5G upgrade cycle. Growth continues to be strong: first-quarter revenue rose by 30% year over year to $10.7 billion and GAAP net income surged 38% higher to almost $3.4 billion. That makes for a nearly 32% net margin, and that double-digit figure is typical for the company.

The mobile chipmaker believes that at the dawn of the 5G era , its addressable market has the potential to expand sevenfold over the next decade, ultimately hitting around $700 billion. Unless the company breaks character and makes a spectacular business mistake, now is prime time to take advantage of this massive opportunity.

Qualcomm hasn't yet set the record and payment dates of its upcoming dividend, though it will yield just under 2% at the current share price. The company is scheduled to release its second quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings after market hours on Wednesday, April 27.

3. Colgate-Palmolive

Consumer-goods mainstay and Dividend King Colgate-Palmolive has announced a 4% dividend raise to $0.47 per share for its quarterly payout. The company also launched a new share-repurchase program of up to $5 billion, replacing a 2018 initiative of the same size.

Although it describes itself as a "growth company," Colgate-Palmolive generally operates a mature, slow-growing and dependable business. Its brands are familiar to most American consumers and scores of people abroad. Among the many other products in its portfolio are Colgate toothpaste, Speed Stick deodorant, and Ajax household cleaner.

Over 2021, Colgate-Palmolive's top line rose an encouraging 6% to $17.4 billion. Meanwhile, the company squeezed out a 5% increase in "base" (i.e., non-GAAP or adjusted) net income to $3.21 per share, in line with its expectations.

But as the pandemic appears to wane, fewer folks are hoarding broom closet and medicine cabinet staples. Still, Colgate-Palmolive anticipates net sales rising by 1% to 4% year over year in 2022. Profitability is forecast to outpace this, thanks in part to a "global productivity initiative" launched in January. Colgate-Palmolive is expecting GAAP per-share earnings to rise at double-digit rates, though it didn't offer more specifics in the fourth quarter earnings call.

Colgate-Palmolive's new dividend will be handed out on May 13 to investors of record as of April 21 and would yield nearly 2.5%. The new buyback program has no fixed termination date.

10 stocks we like better than American Express
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Express wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

Discount retailer Dollar General could attract even more customers in a recession. Easterly Government Properties has a rock-solid business and offers an attractive dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' drug sales should rise even with an economic downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Board Of Directors#American Express#Dividend#Axp#Qcom#Colgate Palmolive#Cl#Getty Images#Amex
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 by 2025?

Increased visibility and crypto market dynamics led SHIB to historic gains last year. A number of catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly to send Shiba Inu higher. However, finding itself in the doghouse is the more likely scenario. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
175K+
Followers
86K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy