Belmont, TX

Over 75 shell casings found after ambush-style attack claimed one life, 2 others injured

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after an ambush-style attack on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Belmont near...

foxsanantonio.com

