Sun, sea and now smoke free: Barcelona bans cigarettes on the beach

A former island prison complex in Mexico is hoping to reinvent itself as a tourism destination, three years after prison operations were shut down.The Islas Marias - known as “Mexico’s Alcatraz” - are a four-hour boat ride from Mexico’s Pacific Coast, in the Nayarit region, which is home to popular surfer towns and whale watching.The islands were registered as a Natural Protected Area (ANP) and official biosphere reserve, and later made a Unesco World Heritage Site.However, they served as a penal colony for over 100 years, from 1905 to when the facility was finally closed down in 2019.Now the Mexican...

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 HOURS AGO