Sun, sea and now smoke free: Barcelona bans cigarettes on the beach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona beachgoers will no longer have to contend with cigarette butts or passive smoke starting in July when Spain's second largest city will ban smoking on all...

BBC

UK beachgoers warned: 'Flying rings kill seals'

Beachgoers have been urged not to use flying rings amid concerns about the danger to seals. The rings get stuck round the necks of curious young seals, strangling them as the animals grow, said Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust. Six rings were found on one day at a Cornish beach...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mexican prison island to be transformed from ‘hell’ to idyllic holiday spot

A former island prison complex in Mexico is hoping to reinvent itself as a tourism destination, three years after prison operations were shut down.The Islas Marias - known as “Mexico’s Alcatraz” - are a four-hour boat ride from Mexico’s Pacific Coast, in the Nayarit region, which is home to popular surfer towns and whale watching.The islands were registered as a Natural Protected Area (ANP) and official biosphere reserve, and later made a Unesco World Heritage Site.However, they served as a penal colony for over 100 years, from 1905 to when the facility was finally closed down in 2019.Now the Mexican...
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010. "Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products", Health Minister...
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Barcelona#Beaches#Andalusia#Communal Living#Sun#Reuters#Spanish
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
People

Scuba Diver Rescues Terrified Possum Found Clinging to Buoy in Busy Australian Sea Harbor

An astounded scuba diver rescued a terrified possum he found clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor. The marsupial is a land animal normally at home in the Australian bush and forests. But somehow, a possum ended up hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in the Australian state of Victoria.
ANIMALS
Thrillist

This Sleepy Caribbean Island Has Hidden Beaches and the Bluest Water

Once your flight descends over the Turks & Caicos islands, the first thing you’ll notice is the brilliant, blue Gatorade-colored water that encircles the land masses. There’s no seawater quite like Turks water. Most of the islands are framed by white limestone, and there’s no murky runoff from volcanoes, mountains, or rivers, so the oceans keep their brilliant blues. That's also partly why you'll find the world’s third largest barrier reef here. The intricate and colorful underwater landscape makes for awe-inspiring snorkeling and diving opportunities.
TRAVEL
IFLScience

Shark-Spotting Drone Warning App Reveals Surprising Marine Wildlife Behaviors

An app created to warn surfers and swimmers when there were sharks near popular Australian beaches has enabled scientific research about interactions between humans and marine wildlife. A paper analyzing its output has expanded our knowledge of those animals' behavior in areas popular with humans, including a potentially significant change in whale behavior.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Boy, 14, missing in Malaysia diving trip believed to have died

The 14-year-old son of a British man is believed to have died following reports that he went missing on a diving trip in Malaysia. Adrian Chesters, 46, reportedly told the Malaysian coastguard his son Nathen, who has Dutch nationality, had died while they were adrift. Following a dive off the coast of Mersing, in the southern state of Johor, on Wednesday, the group surfaced but were unable to find their boat.
ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE

