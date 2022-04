HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County wants property owners affected by the recent wildfires to know that they want to help. According to Statute KSA 79-1613, the County Commission may issue an abatement of all or partial property taxes on dwellings where damage occurred during a natural disaster and would exceed more than 50% of the market value.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 27 DAYS AGO