Selma, AL

Mandel’s CRT, MLK, Selma Bridge trolling: Darcy cartoon

By Jeff Darcy, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel commemorated the April 4th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination by releasing a campaign ad on April 5th that riddled MLK’s message and fired at CRT, all from a landmark civil rights march bridge. In the ad, released...

Cleveland.com

State of State, HB6 bribers ID: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered his delayed second State of the State address, during which he touted the State landing new Intel manufacturing plants outside Columbus. The same day, a Judge in an HB6 bribery case finally got the intel he had demanded -- the names of FirstEnergy officials who orchestrated payments to elected officials in the biggest bribery scheme in Ohio history.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lincoln Journal Star

Local View: CRT isn't what it's being made out to be

They’re at it again. GOP candidates misinterpreting, in a phrase, Critical Race Theory. Misconceptions concerning CRT are, at their best, fundamentally misguided. At their worst, delusional. CRT is a 1970s academic theory to study negotiations of power within a culture given race relations. CRT probes institutional and individual bias...
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Rob Portman’s ‘no’ vote on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Marvin A. McMickle

CLEVELAND -- I wanted to write about the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson as soon as I saw Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, John Cornyn, and Lindsay Graham debase themselves in their attempt to define Judge Jackson as soft on crime and easy on sex offenders. I watched their clearly orchestrated attempt to discredit her based, we soon discovered, on the enforcement of laws that Congress itself had failed to clarify or update for use by federal judges. However, I was able to resist my first impulse to paint those southern senators as the reincarnation of the Dixiecrat Party of 1948 and the segregationist senators of the 1960s, like James Eastland, Richard Russell and Strom Thurmond, who tried but failed to keep Thurgood Marshall from being confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States in 1967. After all, I do not live in Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, Arkansas, or Missouri.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Revealing no-shows by six of the seven GOP candidates for U.S. Senate from Ohio

I was disappointed but not surprised to read that the Republican candidates for U.S. senator from Ohio were all invited to appear before the Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board to make their case for endorsement -- but only one showed up (”Matt Dolan in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate,” April 9). It is no coincidence that the one who appeared was the only one who is not groveling for the endorsement of a one-term, twice-impeached former president.
OHIO STATE
