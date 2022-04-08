Mandel’s CRT, MLK, Selma Bridge trolling: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND -- I wanted to write about the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson as soon as I saw Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, John Cornyn, and Lindsay Graham debase themselves in their attempt to define Judge Jackson as soft on crime and easy on sex offenders. I watched their clearly orchestrated attempt to discredit her based, we soon discovered, on the enforcement of laws that Congress itself had failed to clarify or update for use by federal judges. However, I was able to resist my first impulse to paint those southern senators as the reincarnation of the Dixiecrat Party of 1948 and the segregationist senators of the 1960s, like James Eastland, Richard Russell and Strom Thurmond, who tried but failed to keep Thurgood Marshall from being confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States in 1967. After all, I do not live in Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, Arkansas, or Missouri.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO