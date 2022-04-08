ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Hands Around the Courthouse in Fulton County April 12

LEWISTOWN—After experiencing the horrific trauma of sexual assault, survivors of any age often face another daunting hurdle: finding someone to believe them. The way in which someone responds to a disclosure can have long-lasting impacts on a survivor’s mental and physical health. WIRC-CAA Victim Services, a nonprofit counseling agency for survivors of sexual abuse in Fulton County, says it is critical for everyone to start by believing. That is why the agency chose the worldwide Start by Believing campaign as this year’s theme for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

An average of one in every three women and one in every four men in the United States have experienced some form of sexual violence, according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Despite these shocking numbers, surveys suggest that only one out of three survivors report the assault to law enforcement. For some survivors, one of the reasons they do not report is because they are worried no one will believe them. This fear commonly stems directly from the abuser themselves, as the survivor has been gaslighted (another form of abuse) into believing they are worthless, friendless, and/or that no one will believe the abuser is capable of such an act. Other times, the survivor has seen negative reactions from friends and family members to public cases of sexual assault. When the person they disclose to does not believe them or blames them, the impact on the survivor’s mental and physical health can be serious and life-long.

“It takes courage for survivors to tell their story. When someone tells you they were sexually abused, that means they view you as someone they trust,” says Victim Services Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth. “Start the conversation by saying you believe them and ask how you can help. Then, suggest that they call a counseling agency such as Victim Services so they can start their healing journey.”

Child sexual abuse is another crime that is unfortunately more common than people realize. On average, the CDC says one in four girls and one in 13 boys in the United States will experience some form of sexual violence before they turn 18. According to Victim Services counselors and advocates, child sexual abuse is happening in Fulton County, and it is critical to start by believing a child when they disclose abuse.

For many child survivors, as well as adults, counseling with a trained professional is an essential part of healing from the trauma they experienced. Getting help can be challenging as the sexual abuse makes them question who they can really trust, and it is difficult for them to identify and open up to people who truly want to help. Counselors, like those at Victim Services, take the time to get to know each client and make them feel as safe and as comfortable as possible.

Counselors and advocates of Victim Services are increasing their outreach activities throughout the month of April to reach survivors and raise awareness about sexual assault in western Illinois. One special awareness event focuses specifically on child sexual abuse: Hands Around the Courthouse. This free event is both interactive and informational. It will begin with a short presentation from counselors and advocates who have experience with helping child survivors. Afterwards, attendees who want to participate will be asked to hold a long, blue awareness ribbon and form a circle around the courthouse. During the event, t-shirts designed by western Illinois child survivors who witnessed or experienced abuse will be on display as part of The Clothesline Project. Victim Services is excited to announce that Hands Around the Courthouse will be held in McDonough, Knox, and Fulton counties. The McDonough County event is scheduled for Thursday, April 14, on the steps of the McDonough County Courthouse, Macomb, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The Knox County event is scheduled for Thursday, April 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Knox County Courthouse in Galesburg, and the Fulton County event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fulton County Courthouse in Lewistown, Tuesday, April 12.

In a public display of support for survivors, Victim Services will hang blue ribbons and teal ribbons in Macomb, Monmouth, Oquawka, Carthage, Lewistown, Galesburg, and Canton. Several local law enforcement agencies and businesses plan to make public their pledge to start by believing survivors. The agency will also host informational booths at multiple locations in their service area to raise awareness and share information about the agency’s services.

Victim Services is a nonprofit organization that provides free and confidential counseling, medical advocacy, and legal advocacy to survivors sexual violence in Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Warren and Fulton counties. Their counselors and advocates use a survivor-centered approach to provide services to child survivors, adult survivors, and friends/family of survivors. For more information about how you can be an ally or become a volunteer, call their business line, 309-836-2148 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you have experienced or witnessed abuse at any point in your life, call their 24/7 crisis hotline at 309-837-5555.

