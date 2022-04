CUBA—Cuba Church of the Nazarene is hosting a ‘Night of Worship’ Sunday, April 10, 6 p.m. at 605 South 6th Street.

There will be times of worship as well as special music by not only the Gospel Strings and others.

This is not an open mic event. Refreshments will follow the service.

Good Friday Service

Cuba Church of the Nazarene will host a Good Friday service April 15 at 6 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.