U.S. Venture remains committed to downtown Appleton for its new corporate headquarters

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
Reader question: What’s the latest on U.S. Venture’s plan to build its headquarters in downtown Appleton?

Answer: Nearly five years have passed since U.S. Venture first announced its intent to build a new corporate headquarters on the bluff south of Lawrence Street.

Last year U.S. Venture requested Appleton rezone property and vacate sections of streets in preparation for its project, but not much has come through city channels since then, at least not publicly.

That could change at any time.

"U.S. Venture remains committed to downtown Appleton, and plans for our new corporate headquarters continue to progress," Vice President of Marketing Mercedes Bereza told me. "We continue to work with city leaders, community members and other stakeholders, and we look forward to announcing additional details as plans and timelines are solidified."

A 2020 estimate placed the value of the development in excess of $80 million, compared with an earlier estimate of $57 million. It would be one of the largest development projects in Appleton's history.

WATCHDOG Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford said his administration has kept in regular communication with U.S. Venture leaders as they plan the new headquarters.

"The city stands ready to work with the company on next steps when their timelines and details are finalized," Woodford said. "We look forward to seeing this game-changing project come to fruition."

The city's involvement in the project has lessened with time.

Woodford's predecessor, Tim Hanna, budgeted $34.6 million over two years to construct an underground parking ramp for use by U.S. Venture employees as part of the city's incentive package to lure the company to downtown Appleton.

The scope began to change in early 2020, and after Woodford took office, he said the city no longer would build a parking ramp for the project and that U.S. Venture would provide its own parking.

U.S. Venture distributes petroleum and renewable energy products, lubricants, tires and parts for the automotive aftermarket. It is based in Kimberly.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

