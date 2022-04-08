ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton has a problem with reckless driving and noisy vehicles. An extra police officer will be devoted to address it.

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
APPLETON - In an effort to reduce reckless driving and excessive vehicle noise, the city will hire an additional police officer to enforce traffic laws.

The full-time position will be dedicated to traffic safety and enforcement and won't be assigned to a specific district. The officer will work 3 to 11 p.m. weekdays.

"We want people to be aware that there's going to be a stronger emphasis on traffic enforcement in the city of Appleton," Mayor Jake Woodford said Thursday.

The position will be funded through the existing police department budget and will run from June 1 to the end of the year. At that time, the position will be evaluated to determine whether it should be eliminated, continued or expanded.

"We know it's going to help," Police Chief Todd Thomas said. "To what degree, we're not really sure. We're always going to have those issues, but how much can we mitigate that?"

Appleton isn't alone in its focus on traffic safety. Neenah budgeted nearly $91,000 in wages and benefits this year to hire an extra police officer to increase traffic enforcement.

The extra officer in Appleton is part of a three-part approach — enforcement, education and engineering — to address traffic issues that have become more pronounced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reckless driving and inattentive driving were among the top concerns identified in the police department's Community Survey on Public Safety that was completed in 2020.

As part of the approach, Appleton will study the effectiveness of existing pedestrian and vehicle safety features in the city and explore design changes. The Common Council approved $75,000 for the study.

City traffic engineer Eric Lom said that, as the city reconstructs its streets, engineers will consider design elements to slow traffic and accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists. That might include narrowing the street, establishing bike lanes and trails, building raised intersections and crosswalks and adding traffic-calming circles as Appleton recently did on Glendale Avenue.

Such elements force drivers to exercise caution.

"It adds a few seconds to their commute but, in the process, makes things a lot safer for everybody," Lom said.

The $75,000 engineering study is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year or early 2023.

The new traffic enforcement officer will focus on safety and nuisance concerns like speeding, reckless driving, inattentive or distracted driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and aggressive cruising with modified vehicle equipment that exacerbates noise pollution.

Thomas said heavy traffic in the downtown district — College Avenue long has been a hotbed for cruising — can require responses from officers normally assigned to the north or south sides of the city.

That means officers can't respond as quickly to calls in those neighborhoods.

"People have to wait. Victims have to wait," Thomas said. "Sometimes, suspects get away before we can get to a scene. It really does impact crime in the entire city when we have these events."

Dedicated traffic enforcement has been a success in the past. On a Saturday night in November, officers assigned to traffic safety conducted 26 traffic stops and enforced 16 loud or illegal exhaust violations within four hours.

In addition to traffic enforcement, the new officer will work with the community to promote safe driving and pedestrian behavior.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

Comments / 1

