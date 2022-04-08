ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Commuters take note: Road maintenance on stretch of I-41 in Outagamie County begins Sunday, will continue through end of May

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
APPLETON – A $3.33 million pavement preservation project on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County will begin Sunday and last until the end of May.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the contract in March for road improvements on a 12.37-stretch of I-41 between State 15 in Grand Chute and Outagamie County J in Kaukauna.

The interstate will remain open during the construction but may be reduced to one lane in each direction during off-peak hours — weeknights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and weekends between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Interchange ramps may be closed overnight between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The improvement work will include cleaning and sealing pavement cracks and joints, placing asphalt repair mastic, replacing concrete pavement, paving some road shoulders with asphalt and pavement marking, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The prime contractor for the project is Fahrner Asphalt Sealers from Plover.

The project will extend the life of the pavement and reduce maintenance costs until the I-41 expansion project begins in 2025, the state DOT said. The I-41 expansion project, first announced in 2019, will expand I-41 between Appleton and De Pere from four lanes to six.

The DOT reminded motorists traveling through construction sites to slow down, be patient and pay close attention to their surroundings.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

Fox11online.com

Outagamie County issues no wake order on Wolf River

(WLUK) -- A slow no wake order has been placed for the Wolf River in Outagamie County. The sheriff's office says it's due to rising water levels. Boaters must follow the order when operating within 500 feet of any permanent building. Once the river has receded to adequate levels, the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Idaho State Journal

I-15 crack sealing project through Portneuf gap to begin Monday

POCATELLO — This spring, Idaho Transportation Department crews will begin sealing cracks in the travel lanes of I-15 between milepost 59 west of Inkom to milepost 67 at the South 5th Pocatello exit. Work is expected to begin Monday and will be conducted Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is expected to take about three weeks.
POCATELLO, ID
Fox11online.com

Outagamie County siren tests to resume

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A familiar sound will return to Outagamie County along with the warming weather. The county's emergency management department will resume its outdoor warning siren tests every Saturday at noon, beginning this weekend. Emergency management officials remind the public that the sirens are intended for outdoor warning...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
