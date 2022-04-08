Commuters take note: Road maintenance on stretch of I-41 in Outagamie County begins Sunday, will continue through end of May

APPLETON – A $3.33 million pavement preservation project on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County will begin Sunday and last until the end of May.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the contract in March for road improvements on a 12.37-stretch of I-41 between State 15 in Grand Chute and Outagamie County J in Kaukauna.

The interstate will remain open during the construction but may be reduced to one lane in each direction during off-peak hours — weeknights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and weekends between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Interchange ramps may be closed overnight between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The improvement work will include cleaning and sealing pavement cracks and joints, placing asphalt repair mastic, replacing concrete pavement, paving some road shoulders with asphalt and pavement marking, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The prime contractor for the project is Fahrner Asphalt Sealers from Plover.

The project will extend the life of the pavement and reduce maintenance costs until the I-41 expansion project begins in 2025, the state DOT said. The I-41 expansion project, first announced in 2019, will expand I-41 between Appleton and De Pere from four lanes to six.

The DOT reminded motorists traveling through construction sites to slow down, be patient and pay close attention to their surroundings.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.