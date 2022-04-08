THE 10: From an Easter egg hunt, to painting a spring pig, 10 things to do in Bay County this week

Your guide to the top 10 things to do, places to go for entertainment events, concerts, festivals, and activities in Bay County.

FRIDAY, April 8

Place your bid at the 10th annual Auction for Autism Awareness

5:30-9 p.m. at FSU PC, Holley Academic Lecture Hall, 4750 Collegiate Drive, Panama City.

This annual family friendly event will include a silent auction, door prizes, food and giveaways hosted by Florida State University Early Childhood Autism Program (FSU-ECAP).

Admission is $30 and children under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the door and include food and beverage. Cash, card, and checks accepted with an ATM on site.

All proceeds will benefit the FSU ECAP Butchikas Scholarship fund, which directly supports families in Bay County affected by autism. Each year the scholarship supports the entire year of therapy for 10-15 children who do not have insurance or financial means to pay for therapy.

For more information, call ECAP at 850-770-2241.

Relax to the sounds of South Bound in the Park

6-8 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park at 901 Ohio Ave. in Lynn Haven. The city of Lynn Haven will kick off its Spring Concert Series with South Bound country rock band performing live. Various food trucks will be on hand. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and family.

For more information, call 850-265-2121.

SATURDAY, April 9

Bring your basket & your best hunting skills to the City of Lynn Haven Easter egg hunt

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at A.L. Kinsaul Park, 1160 W. Fifth St. in Lynn Haven. The city will have over 30,000 eggs throughout the grassy field for children to find. Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny will join in on this fun-filled day to meet and greet and take photos.

Children will be divided by age groups which range from 3 and under, 4 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years, and 10 and older.

There will be a bounce house, face painting and stilt walkers throughout the park. There will also be a candy station set up for children to come by and get their fill of sweets to take home with them. The city asks that you bring your own Easter basket, however, they will have plastic Easter bags for those cannot bring their own. Kona Ice of South Walton County will be selling refreshments and shaved ice.

The egg hunts will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Please allow for ample time to navigate the limited parking and residential streets. For more information call, 850-265-2121.

Hop on over to Harder's Park and find the golden egg at the Bay County Easter egg hunt

1-3 p.m. at H.G. Harder's Park, 8110 John Pitts Road, Panama City. Bay County will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event is free to the public. The hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. There will be two egg-hunting areas, one for children 4 years and under and one for children 5 years and older. Special prizes will be given out for children finding a gold or silver egg.

For more information, visit the Bay County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or call 850-248-8730.

Support the Women's Civic Club of PCB at a special benefit dinner & show featuring Todd Herendeen

5:30 p.m. at the Todd Herendeen Theatre, 8010 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. The Women's Civic Club of Panama City Beach will host a special show and dinner catered by Texas Roadhouse. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by show at 7 p.m.

Todd Herendeen will perform his Tribute to the Legends of Rock and Country Show featuring songs of Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Elvis and more. All fundraiser concert tickets must be purchased through the Women's Civic Club of Panama City Beach, as all proceeds go to the club.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at https://www.wccpcb.org/. Tickets will be picked up at the theater the night of the show. For more information, call 770-364-5890

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Delight in a springtime high tea at Harpoon Harry's Beachfront Restaurant

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harpoon Harry's Beachfront Restaurant, 12627 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. You will enjoy a selection of six teas, finger sandwiches with artisanal cheese, traditional scones with cream cheese and jams, fresh fruit and pastries. Champagne, wine and mimosas will be available for additional purchase.

The cost is $29.95 per person. For more information call 850-234-6060 or visit www.harpoonharry.com.

Bring your furry friends and family for an egg-stra special Easter photo shoot

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Humane Society of Bay County Thrift & Gift Store, 1352 W. 15th Street, Panama City. The Humane Society of Bay County will host its annual Easter mini session photo shoot. Photos with the Easter bunny will be taken by professional photographer Leslie Jones. The entire family is welcome with or without pets. There will be Easter fun for every bunny.

Packages offered: $35 donation - 3 unedited photos; $45 donation - 5 unedited photos, or $55 donation - 5 edited photos. All photos are emailed within 5 business days. Appointments recommended but not required.

For more information, call 850-640-4708 or visit www.adoptme.org/thrift-gift

Swim with the mermaids at a poolside crawfish boil

4 p.m. at Sisters of the Sea Waterfront Bar & Grill, 3901 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach. Sisters of the Sea will team up with Lone Star Boil House to bring you an awesome crawfish boil with all the fixings.

Plates are $35 and include 3 pounds of crawfish, corn, potatoes, sausage, pineapple and greens beans, with other sides available for an additional purchase.

Plates will go on sale at 4 p.m. until they are sold out, and will be served poolside while you swim in with the Sisters of the Sea mermaids. There will also be live music from 4-7 p.m. Note that this event is weather permitting and can be canceled at any time.

For more information, call 850-233-0334 or visit: sistersofthesea.net.

MONDAY, April 11

Paint and Sip at Paint Night 850 at House Of Henry

6-9 p.m. at House of Henry Irish Pub and Eatery, 461 Harrison Ave., Panama City. Enjoy a night of drinks and learn to paint a cute spring pig. Step-by-step instructions will be given by local artist Jessica Pennington.

Tickets are $42 and include all supplies needed for your painting, your first draft domestic or well cocktail is free. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

For more information call 850-481-1602 or visit www.Hohpub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Relax, grab a drink and enjoy the Wicked Smooth Duo live overlooking Lake Ware

6-9 p.m. at Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant, 1236 Beck Ave. Panama City. Grab a fresh made margarita, some great food and awesome music by the Wickid Smooth Duo live on the back deck overlooking Lake Ware.

For more information, call 850-784-6633.