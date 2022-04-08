ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Dine out on Easter: Here are six area restaurants serving Easter specials, brunch

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY — Easter is just a little over a week away and some area restaurants will accommodate guests with Easter specials and dining.

Eliminate time in the kitchen this holiday and plan ahead, with these six restaurants now accepting reservations for Easter.

Sunday, April 10

BRUNCH WITH THE BUNNY: Enjoy brunch with the Easter Bunny at Pana Roma Pizza and Pasta, 840 W. 23rd St., Panama City. Pana Roma will serve a three-course family style meal starting with a charcuterie board which includes meat, cheese, yogurts, fruit and pastries. Seating times are 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and requires an advanced purchase ticket. Kids will have the opportunity to do crafts, win special prizes and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Price: $25 per adult and $18 per child 12 years and younger. Tickets must be purchased through Pana Roma’s Facebook page. For full brunch menu, visit Pana Roma Pizza & Pasta on Facebook.

Sunday, April 17

EASTER AT THE ISLAND: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit Runaway Island, 14521 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, this holiday to enjoy a full feast Easter buffet with brunch items from hashbrown casserole to grilled mahi with pineapple mango salsa. Prices: Adult $29.95, children under 10 $14.95. Runaway Island will also host a kids Easter egg hunt for children 10 years and younger beginning at 9:30 a.m. For full brunch buffet menu and reservations, visit Runawayislandpcb.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGj8V_0f3G7RPz00

EASTER BRUNCH SPECIAL: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Grand Marlin, 5323 N. Lagoon Drive, Panama City Beach, will have an Easter brunch special of lobster frittata for $26. The meal includes melted leeks, corn, spinach, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, truffled hollandaise and home fries. A limited regular brunch and dinner menu will be available. Reservations recommended. Call 850-249-1554 or visit thegrandmarlin.com.

EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spend the holiday enjoying Easter brunch at Cuvee 30A, 12805 U.S. 98, Inlet Beach, with signature dishes of eggs Benedict and Easter rack of lamb from Chef Tim Creehan. Cuvee 30A also provides Easter Sunday dinner and dessert menus featuring original signature dishes including Amy Grant's seared tuna rare and Vince Gill's pecan crusted grouper. Reservations required. Call 850-909-0111 or visit cuvee30a.com to fill out a request.

ANNUAL EASTER BRUNCH AT SHERATON PCB: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort will host its annual Easter brunch at Tides Restaurant and Lounge, 4114 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City Beach. The brunch menu features full course meals of breakfast and lunch items, including a carving station and seafood display. The Easter Bunny will join the event from noon to 2 p.m. with an Easter egg hunt happening at 1 p.m. Price: Adults $39.95, children 12 years and younger $14.95. For reservations, call 850-236-6070 or visit www.opentable.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SFZW_0f3G7RPz00

EASTER CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. at Schooners, 5121 Gulf Drive, Panama City Beach, with bloody Mary and mimosa drink specials for the adults. John Cannon will perform from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Check out this year's huge Easter-themed sand sculpture and relax on the sand at the beach.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Dine out on Easter: Here are six area restaurants serving Easter specials, brunch

Comments / 0

