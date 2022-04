Back before OnePlus branched out into premium flagships, mid-range phones, and all that, the company had a reputation for making one or two "flagship killers" a year. The original OnePlus One had an iconic sandstone-feeling back that became so recognizable, the company kept it around in the form of cases even after the OnePlus 3 switched to a metal back, and the OnePlus 6 started doing glass. If you've missed that classic feeling on the back of your phone, and you don't like using a case, we've got some good news — the upcoming Nord 2T might just mark the return of sandstone.

