ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

I-44 near Big Bend closed this weekend for bridge demolition

By Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2fAp_0f3G6LKe00

ST. LOUIS – A major interstate will be closed this weekend which will likely have a big impact on traffic.

MoDOT is going to completely close I-44 near Big Bend starting Friday night in order for crews to tear down the aging Big Bend Bridge over the interstate this weekend. A new bridge will then be built.

A MoDOT official said even with Friday morning’s wet weather, the closure is still expected to move forward as scheduled.

Top story – Homicide investigation: Body of missing St. Louis mom found

MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1967 and is in poor condition. They said it’s cheaper to rebuild the bridge than to continue to fix it. Traffic will be rerouted up and over the ramps but MoDOT officials are telling motorists to expect significant delays. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

The interstate is scheuled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. However one lane each way as well as Big Bend will remain closed through August when the work is expected to be finished.

Anyone heading Downtown this weekend for the Cardinals, the Blues, or the Supercross event at the Dome who usually take I-44 may want to think about going a different way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
9News

Colorado road conditions: Westbound I-70 closed near Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted a closure of westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 259 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. That's at the Morrison/Golden exit. CSP mentioned there was no estimated time for reopening the road. Colorado Department of Public Transportation (CDOT) provides these...
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
CBS 46

Portion of I-85 NB closed in Braselton due to bridge deck failure

BRASELTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that it is closing the northbound lanes of I-85 just before Jefferson/Athens exit for emergency bridge repairs. DOT says the repairs are due to bridge deck failure at the bridge joint. They say this is in the widening...
BRASELTON, GA
FOX 2

Lotto winner: Someone in Missouri won $1,000 a week for life

O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
O'FALLON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bend#Cardinals#Supercross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy