North Allegheny senior Tejaswini “Tejas” Prasanna was named a nominee for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. She is one of 5,000-plus candidates, selected from nearly 3.6 million students set to graduate this year. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities, according to the U.S Department of Education.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO