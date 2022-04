It is both disheartening and infuriating to read about another administrator receiving a generous severance package (“Dave Heavner returns to alma mater as Valley’s new football coach,” March 2, TribLIVE) but the New Kensington-Arnold school board can’t seem to resolve a contract for their most important resource, their teachers. Board members insist they need to be considerate of the taxpayers when it comes to a contract for the teachers — but not when they are handing out these generous severance packages. The NKASD seems to find money for everyone and everything but their teachers.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO