Chestnut Mountain Ramblers set for Carter Family Fold

HILTONS, VA - Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs passed away peacefully at her home in Hiltons, VA on April 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Janie was born February 21, 1951 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles L. “Jack” and the late Margaret Elizabeth “Libby” Davis. Janie spent her early childhood in the coal fields of Kentucky and then moved to Lebanon, VA where she attended elementary and high school. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Virginia at Wise in 1972, and taught biology and chemistry at Honaker High School in Honaker, VA. Her Appalachian Mountain Heritage and her love for Virginia were evident throughout her life. In June 1973, Janie married Samuel Alan Hobbs of Hiltons, VA. In their early years of marriage, they moved for Alan’s job to Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and finally landed in Kingsport, TN where they raised their children. Later moves included stints in Arkansas, California and Texas but Kingsport was always “home.” For 18 years, Janie worked at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport as the youth director. During this time, she loved shepherding the spiritual journey of the youth. She loved following these “youth” over the years and continued to be a mentor, advisor and friend. Over the course of her life, Janie developed an extensive list of hobbies: sewing, quilting, singing, playing the guitar, hiking, running, and enjoying her grandchildren. After she and Alan retired to the Hobbs family farm “on the River” in Hiltons, she deeply appreciated the natural beauty of the mountains and the Holston River and loved entertaining the numerous friends and family who often visited. She continued to invest in furthering her spiritual life by leading several weekly Bible studies, even doing so on Zoom during her hospital stays prior to her death.

