It’s a forgone conclusion that parents are often too busy to go to the movie theater. This problem got even dicier after COVID and is especially tough if you’re thinking about devoting several hours of your free time to a movie that isn’t even kid-friendly. And the new Robert Pattinson Batman movie is very much not kid-friendly. So, this leads to a fairly obvious question, when does The Batman hit HBO Max? The answer is: Maybe sooner than you’d expect?

MOVIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO