MIAMI (CBSNews) – “Life is Beautiful,” the 1999 Academy Award-winning film about a father turning the horrors of the Holocaust into a game, has become a form of art imitating life for some young children traumatized by the war in Ukraine, the most innocent of all the victims. “I’m telling her, we will just travel for a while and see the world and we will come back home,” mom Viktoriya Kovolova explained to her 2-½-year-old daughter Sophia. The two playing their own game of pretend after they left Ukraine with only each other and a change of clothes. Kovolova was too afraid...

MIAMI, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO