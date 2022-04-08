ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed to Supreme Court; Avril Lavigne Engaged; Tiger Woods Wows at the Masters

By Kyle Koster
 3 days ago
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court ... Tiger Woods looked like himself at the Masters ... Jayson Tatum hasn't peaked yet and that should be terrifying for the rest of the league ... U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from human rights body ... The inside story of Bitcoin's unfortunate reveal .... Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Sun ... Tinder seems awful ... Chris Paul has been excellent everywhere he's been ... One great part about being a comedian right now is how you spend so much time defending yourself ... New wave of COVID cases hits U.S. officials ... N.Y. attorney general wants Donald Trump held in contempt ... Stock futures are flat after a big comeback on Thursday ... Tom Hiddleston to star in "The White Darkness" ... The Twins landed Chris Paddack from the Padres ... Pirates sign Ke'Bryan Hayes to $70 million deal ... Full 2022 Masters leaderboard ...

Reviewing NFL draft first-round quarterbacks from the last decade [CBS Sports]

The scandalous legacy of Gossip Girl 20 years later [The Ringer]

What Clay Helton learned from USC firing [The Athletic]

Surreal scene greets Tiger Woods in return to the Masters [Yahoo Sports]

Brian Flores's claims are growing more powerful [Sports Illustrated]

The 10 biggest MLB offseason moves [The Big Lead]

Jimmy Kimmel responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Seth Beer hit a walkoff on National Beer Day.

More Beer info.

Samoa Joe had his first match in AEW.

Lou Reed -- "Walk on the Wild Side"

Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
