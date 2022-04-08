Community Shout Out: Jim Jacobsen takes cars to the classroom

DEVILS LAKE - Jim Jacobsen has been a Service Technician for 40 years, and in the last 5 years he's had the opportunity to take his passion for mentoring to a higher level at Lake Region State College.

"GM has asked all of the GM dealerships to get involved with the colleges/schools to help get the young adults interested in this skilled trade, and I feel that I am a part of that. With the help of Dave Kvislen allowing me to take time from work to teach and demonstrate up at LRSC automotive center, I do enjoy mentoring, teaching, and observing these young adults.”

All of the Service Techs at Lake Chevy have spent time learning with Jim and can speak to his knowledge and ability to educate others in a patient manner. Recently, Jim received an award from the Automotive Education Foundation for his role in mentoring. This was his first time receiving this award, and he received it because of his dedication to the college. Whenever asked, Jim will eagerly help teach a higher skill level class at LRSC- most recently classes involving computer programming and an AC line repair.

"When I first got into this business, the veteran techs had a saying: ‘No one taught me so you will have to learn it on your own.’ That is something that we are all trying to put into the past and veteran techs now are willing to take the time to properly teach the young technicians coming into this industry. My goal is to teach and mentor these great young adult minds in this skilled trade." Jim excitedly spoke about the fact that there are two women in the skilled trades class this year. "It's great to see women interested in the skilled trades, and to have two is very unique!”

His favorite part of mentoring is when the kids show great interest in the skilled trades. "This is an area that's very short in terms of employees, and it's a great career. If we can get students interested and keep their interest, they usually find that it's a great thing to do with your life because you can learn something new every day!"

Jim is on the Advisory Committee Board for the LRSC Automotive Technology division, and is proud of the fact that the college is ASE Accredited. "It helps us stand out from the rest. It's a great place to get your education!"

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: Community Shout Out: Jim Jacobsen takes cars to the classroom