ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Summer Camp Grants Available

By Dale Wetzel
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is inviting schools, agencies and other organizations to apply for $20,000 in grant assistance to offer academic camps for students during the summer.

The camps will offer academic programs for students, including those who may need to make up instruction they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baesler said.

Among the organizations eligible for an Academic Summer Learning Experience grant are school districts, community groups, city and county agencies, and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Groups may submit joint applications. Grants may be as large as $20,000.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. They may be emailed to dpischoolapproval@nd.gov or mailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, N.D., 58505-0440. Information about the grant program is on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website.

Potential applicants who have questions may email dpischoolapproval@nd.gov or call program administrator Arlene Wolf at 701-328-2295.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Gazette

Community enhancement grants available

The Delaware County commissioners have announced they are accepting applications from tax-exempt organizations for their 2022 Community Enhancement Grant Program. This annual allocation from the county’s general fund has, for the last decade, provided project-specific grants to charitable agencies located and operating within Delaware County. The program has traditionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse area superintendents discuss funding going to school vouchers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Superintendents from La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, West Salem, and La Crescent joined an online panel today to discuss the challenges in education and how businesses can help. During The Forum, hosted by the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, superintendents reported the money being shifted from their budgets to private schools through Wisconsin’s voucher program. Onalaska...
LA CROSSE, WI
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

299
Followers
618
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy