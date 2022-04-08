Man Sentenced on Drug and Gun Charges in Indiana Screenshot

Indiana State News By Evan Green

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Indiana after being charged with methamphetamine and illegal firearm possession.

Rodney Varela was originally from Columbus, but his hearing took place in Indianapolis.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Varela was arrested by federal officers over two years ago, and found to be in possession of a loaded pistol and over 100 grams of meth.