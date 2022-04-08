ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police investigating shooting at downtown lofts

By Chelsea Prince
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

Two people were shot Friday morning...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WWL-TV

Man on life support after shooting at Kenner nightclub

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday, where a 27-year-old Laplace man was shot in the head. Police said the victim allegedly got into an argument with the suspect and his wife adjacent to the parking lot of the Mazaj Café on 3244 Georgia Ave.
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Lofts#Ralph Mcgill#The Renaissance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy