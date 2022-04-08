ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

When is Tax Day? Here’s how you can file your taxes online

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tax season is here, and if you’ve been procrastinating on getting your paperwork done, this is the time to get down to business and file. There are many tools online that can guide you on how to file your taxes. Tax Day is Monday, April 18. Here are...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Here's How Much Tax You'll Have to Pay on Each Type of Stimulus Payment

Whether you pay taxes on stimulus depends on the type of benefit. Most sources of stimulus funds are non-taxable. The exception is unemployment benefits. Most of us have received pandemic-related assistance over the past two years. And as we push to get our 2021 returns filed, that leaves many of us asking if any of those funds are taxable. Are we going to receive a smaller refund, or worse yet, owe money?
ECONOMY
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Filing#Tax Refund#Tax Day#Tax Credit#Instagram#Taxslayer#Premium
Channel 3000

How To File A Tax Extension With The IRS

You may need to file a federal tax return extension for many reasons, including delays in receiving tax statements, living in another country—or you simply need more time getting organized. If you file a tax extension, your deadline for filing is Oct. 17. Usually, the tax deadline is Oct....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Elite Daily

What Tax Filing Personality Are You?

April 18 is approaching, which means it’s the thick of tax season. To help our readers out, Elite Daily partnered with TurboTax to help you figure out which tax filing profile best fits you, whether you’re a first-time filer or a new parent. Speaking of TurboTax, let their...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
H&R Block
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
PennLive.com

Even a tiny mistake can delay your tax refund for months. Here’s how to avoid that.

There may never be a good time to draw the IRS’ attention, but this year you really want to avoid extra scrutiny. The IRS is so understaffed and overwhelmed that even a tiny mistake could delay your refund for months. A return that requires “manual processing” — basically, any action by an IRS employee — could join a massive queue that started building at the beginning of the pandemic and has yet to be resolved. If something goes wrong, good luck getting through to a human: The IRS answered about 1 in 10 calls last year, down from about 1 in 3 before the pandemic, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.
INCOME TAX
96.7 The River

The IRS Wants To Help You File Your Taxes

I usually try to get my taxes ready in January, but this year it seems I've fallen behind. I just realized that I haven't finished getting everything ready yet. If you're in the same boat, no worries. Even though the tax filing deadline is coming up, if you feel overwhelmed by the task, and you're having trouble getting an appointment to see someone at this late time, the IRS is offering IRS FREE FILE, so you don't have to pay to get your taxes done. I've never tried this, so if you do, share your experience with me at Kelly@wjon.com or Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. I would like to know if it was a simple process, or if you'd rather stick with doing it yourself, or hire someone to complete the task for you.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Tax Refund Check Coming in the Mail? Here's How to Track It Directly to Your Mailbox

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. 45 million refunds have been direct deposited into bank accounts so far this tax season -- that includes money from the earned income and child tax credits. However, if you didn't file electronically or set up direct deposit, your check will be coming by mail. That means it's time to start paying attention to what's coming to your mailbox so you know when it'll arrive.
INCOME TAX
Mic

A procrastinator’s guide to filing your taxes (late)

A few years ago, I was a wayward freelancer in New York City (still…am) and not very on top of adult matters. One early April morning, I saw my roommate sitting with stacks of receipts on our coffee table and felt an immediate sense of dread. I realized I would never make it in time. I would never file my taxes before the deadline, and figuring out the extension process overwhelmed me.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kilgore News Herald

Financial Focus: Watch for changes when filing taxes

As you prepare your tax returns before the April 18 filing deadline, you’ll want to be up to date on changes that could affect you. Here are some issues to discuss with your tax professional:. COVID-19-related distributions and recontributions – If you took a coronavirus-related distribution (withdrawal) from a...
INCOME TAX
CNET

File Taxes on Your Phone: How to Complete a Tax Return on iPhone or Android

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The best tax software takes the pain out of filing your taxes and also keeps up with the latest technology. As phones and tablets now make up about half of all American Internet usage, top tax programs like TurboTax and H&R Block have responded with dedicated mobile apps for iPhone or Android, making it easy to file your tax return without ever using a computer.
INCOME TAX
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
72K+
Followers
51K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy