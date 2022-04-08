ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Next Total Solar Eclipse Will Pass Right Over Central New York

By Polly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You won't want to miss the next total solar eclipse that'll be right over parts of Central New York. Two years from today, on Monday, April 8, 2024, more than 31 million people will get to see the next total solar eclipse, including millions in New York. That's more than double...

Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

