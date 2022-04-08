ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barrie McKay pens new Hearts deal until 2025

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Winger Barrie McKay has boosted Hearts by signing a new deal through to the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old fan favourite has been a stand-out for Robbie Neilson’s men this season, providing nine assists during a stellar campaign so far.

“I’m really pleased to get this deal done. It’s a real boost for everyone to have Barrie commit his future to the club,” Neilson told his club’s official website of the one-cap Scotland international.

“I knew what we were getting in Barrie when he joined us and he hasn’t disappointed. He seems to get better and better as the weeks go on, so to have him happy, settled and enjoying his football is brilliant.

“I’m excited to see where he can take his game to, and I’m just happy that he’ll be doing it in a maroon shirt.”

McKay made over 100 appearances for Rangers at the start of his career before moving to Nottingham Forest and then Swansea, before joining Hearts in the summer of 2021.

