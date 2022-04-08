ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

London health club evacuated due to chemical incident

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FY7Mc_0f3G1kSA00

Around 900 people have been evacuated from a health club in London due to a “chemical incident”.

London Fire Brigade said a mix of chemicals at the site in Canary Wharf had caused “high levels of fumes and vapour” in the building.

In a statement, Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.

“Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.

“We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”

The brigade was called shortly after 9am to reports of a smell of chemicals and the incident is ongoing.

Two fire engines from Millwall and Poplar fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations are at the scene.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Network Rail carries out £2m spring clean to clear graffiti

A £2 million spring clean has tackled the “eyesore” of graffiti on Britain’s railways. Network Rail said its teams removed and painted over graffiti at hotspots and applied anti-graffiti paint to deter people from targeting the same areas in future. It described graffiti as “an expensive...
GRANT SHAPPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hill
CBS Miami

Surfside Businesses Evacuated Due To Hazardous Situation

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Crews have responded to a hazardous situation in Surfside. The scene is along 94 Street and Harding Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that it’s an active exterior gas leak. The majority of businesses in surrounding areas have been evacuated as a precaution. The gas company has been notified and there are no reported injuries. Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
SURFSIDE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Health Club#Poplar#Millwall#Fire Stations#Uk#London Fire Brigade#Bethnal Green
WATE

School evacuated due to fire in bathroom

Students and staff at Hardin Valley Academy in West Knox County were able to re-enter the school after being evacuated Tuesday morning after a small fire in a girls’ restroom on campus, according to the Karns Fire Department. WATE Midday News.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Seacoast Current

‘Spray’ Incident Causes Evacuation of Dover Bowl

First responders were called to Dover Bowl on Sunday night after something was sprayed that caused several people to became sick. The Rollinsford Fire Department said they evacuated, metered, and ventilated the building on Central Avenue in Dover on the border with Rollinsford. Those who felt ill were checked over by members of the Dover Fire Ambulance & York Ambulance squads. No one was hospitalized according to fire officials.
DOVER, NH
newschain

Petrol bomb thrown at police officer in Londonderry

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a police officer at the scene of a house fire in Londonderry. The PSNI said detectives are treating the incident on Sunday in the Creggan area of the city as attempted murder. The officer was with colleagues who responded to the fire in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
newschain

Ban all rubbish exports to crack down on waste crime, Environment Agency urges

A complete ban on exporting waste from the UK should be brought in to combat crime, Environment Agency chief executive Sir James Bevan is urging. Sir James warns current rules which allow certain kinds of waste to be sent abroad for processing could be providing cover for “illegal and damaging waste trafficking” and a ban would make it harder to make illegal shipments.
INDUSTRY
newschain

Call for Government to show ‘more ambition’ in tackling low rape prosecutions

The Government needs “much more ambition and focus” to tackle the “shocking collapse” in rape prosecutions, according to a group of MPs. The “unacceptably low” numbers of suspects being taken to court for rape and sexual offences will continue “without stronger reforms” to the criminal justice system and they “will require significant funding to make an impact”, according to the Commons Home Affairs Committee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Jurors take just 18 minutes to convict terrorist who murdered MP Sir David Amess

A homegrown terrorist is facing a life sentence after jurors took just 18 minutes to convict him of the “cold and calculating” murder of Sir David Amess. Ali Harbi Ali refused to stand in the dock on “religious grounds” as the jury foreman returned unanimous guilty verdicts, following a seven-day trial in which Ali admitted carrying out the attack and plotting to kill other MPs including Conservative grandee Michael Gove.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy