ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How Rachael + Her Recipes Helped This Woman During Cancer Treatment

rachaelrayshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Rachael + Her Recipes Helped This Woman During Cancer Treatment. Our viewer Carole shares how Rach's recipes helped her through her cancer treatment—and shares some of her favorite ones. "I've been watching Rachael Ray...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Adorable Birthday Cake Rachael Ray Made For Her Sister

Those who watch Rachael Ray's daytime talk show might have seen her sister, Maria, make a few appearances on the show in the past. Ray and her sister seem quite close based on their talk show interactions. In December 2020, when Ray was filming the show from her home, due to the pandemic, her sister jumped on to show off gingerbread cookies that she had baked in the form of Ray's dog, Bella, which Ray appropriately referred to as "gingerBellas," (via YouTube).
CELEBRITIES
WIFR

Fundraiser helps man offset hefty medical bills from cancer treatment

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Matt Lundblade had back surgery and was out of work months before a doctor told him he has stage four brain cancer following an accident. Now the man known as “The Irish Hurricane” isn’t going to let this knock him down, nor those in his corner to support him.
BELOIT, WI
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Recalls Emotional Fertility News She Got From Her Doctor Following Cancer Treatment

Hoda Kotb is opening up about the difficult journey that she faced with her fertility following her cancer treatment. During an interview with Good Housekeeping, the Today host reflected on her battle with breast cancer, which she underwent treatment for in 2007. Years later, Kotb recalled the moment that her doctor told her that it would be difficult for her to have her own biological children after receiving treatment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cooking

Comments / 0

Community Policy