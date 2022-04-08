ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Husband of Thruway crash survivor shares wife’s story, FB Live video

By Anya Tucker
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Qmna_0f3G0NJM00

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The husband of one of the survivors of the I-90 deadly pileup spoke with NEWS10’s Anya Tucker about how his wife narrowly escaped death. Matt Clark shared the Facebook Live video that his wife Amanda captured of the moments after the crash.

“I don’t know how I made it out of this alive. But I did. It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever done,” Amanda recorded while standing in the median on the Thruway near exit 25.

“She called me up hysterical saying a tractor trailer just plowed through a bunch of cars and almost killed her,” said Matt. “She said they were at a standstill for a different auto accident on I-90, and she said she was just waiting for traffic to start moving again. And she was checking her mirrors and just happened to see the truck coming. And she looked around and knew there was nothing she could do. Just brace for the impact.“

Police confirm 2 dead in 6-vehicle Thruway crash

He said he tried desperately to drive to the scene but was unable due to the highway being closed for several hours.

New York State Police said the Amazon Prime semitruck was driven by 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers, of Boston, who was travelling eastbound, when traffic began to slow down. Police said he was unable to avoid the traffic and subsequently struck five passenger vehicles.

Desrosiers was not injured. However two people died as a result of the crash .

Several others, including Amanda, sustained injuries. She is now home from the hospital but told Anya that she is bruised and very sore. Her badly damaged vehicle was towed from the scene.

Stefanik presses FBI for details of Schoharie limo crash

Matt said he used to work as a truck driver, and he wants to know more about the driver’s condition at the time of the crash, asking, “Did he fall asleep? Was he not paying attention? Was he looking down at something? Was there a failure with the vehicle?”

State Police said the driver of the semi was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, and impairment does not appear to be an issue. He has not been ticketed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Guilderland, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 killed, 4 injured in crash on New York State Thruway

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — Two people were killed and four others were injured Wednesday when an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer struck five cars on the New York State Thruway, authorities said. The crash, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Albany and Schenectady just before 8 a.m. EDT,...
ALBANY, NY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Live Video#Thruway#New York State Police
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Wave 3

Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife found a video of it and called authorities, according to deputies. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800...
AUGUSTA, GA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Help Police ID Identity Theft Suspect

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy