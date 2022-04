Looking for an easy escape for a weekend in Western Colorado? How about a weekend on the trails near Gateway? What about flying over the canyons in a helicopter?. The view of the stars at night from this unique Canyon offers an experience you can't find anywhere else. The Stargazing available in these canyons is only 30 minutes outside of Grand Junction. Check out the photo gallery below for a closer look at this Unaweep Yurt from Airbnb.com.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO