Youngstown, OH

Over 70 cats being rescued from Ohio home

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WDTN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 70 cats are being rescued Thursday from a Youngstown home, according to a Facebook post by Animal Charity.

Officers with the Youngstown Housing Code Enforcement say they were dispatched to the home on Early Rd. for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the home in deplorable conditions.

Crash into firetruck leaves one dead, another injured

They say three people were living in the home and are being checked out medically and that their health and safety are the main priorities.

They also said the home was full of items making it difficult to even sit. It was also infested with fleas and feline feces.

Animal Charity posted on its Facebook page that they were in the process of rescuing more than 70 cats and would be in need of donations to help care for them.

As of 4:30 pm, roughly 16 cats had been captured, and the rest are still in the process of being removed.

The home has been red-tagged as unlivable at this time. Officers say they aren’t doing anything with the home right now other than boarding it up and locking it down.

Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
People

Pit Bull 'Scared of the World' After Rescue from Neglect Case Finds Home Where He Feels Safe

Huck the dog is all smiles now after several scary months. The pit bull mix was one of 80 dogs rescued from a neglect case and brought to Santa Rosa County Animal Services in Florida, according to a release from the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Unfortunately, the Santa Rosa County Animal Services, an open admission shelter, was already at capacity when the intake of 80 dogs arrived at their doors.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
