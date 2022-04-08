Westlake parents want stricter technology access at Eanes ISD

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD leaders and parents are scheduled to meet Saturday morning to discuss new security measures. The meeting comes after several incidents within the district, including a group of middle school students attacking a substitute teacher. A collection of videos and photos went viral on Facebook showing a classroom clash between multiple students and the substitute teacher, with desk chairs being thrown by both parties at the other. One of the viral photos in particular appears to show blood streaming down the substitute's face.

DESOTO, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO