As a potential playoff clinch looms, the Rangers will get back a pair of reinforcements for their Saturday contest against Ottawa. The New York Rangers’ playoff push will get back two new, yet familiar, faces as the team prepares to do battle with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET, MSG/NHL Network). Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, head coach Gerard Gallant confirmed that Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney will return to the lineup from upper-body injuries as the Rangers close in on an Eastern Conference playoff spot, one they’ll clinch with one more win.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO